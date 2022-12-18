"Makes everyone better" - WWE couple break character to praise Roman Reigns

Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently broke character to praise the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is currently the face of the Stamford-based company. He has held the Universal Championship since August 2020, when he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Payback. Earlier this year, he unified the world titles by defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Playing a game of "thumbs up thumbs down" on the company's Arabic Instagram account, Kross and Scarlett praised Reigns for his positive influence on the roster. The real-life couple gave the leader of The Bloodline two thumbs up.

"He makes everyone better," Scarlett said. "He does," Kross added.

One of Roman Reigns' former rivals recently broke character to give his honest opinion of The Tribal Chief. Check out his comments here.

Karrion Kross wants to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

In November 2021, the Stamford-based company released Karrion Kross from his contract. However, he returned last August to join SmackDown. Since his comeback, the former NXT Champion has expressed his desire to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns several times.

In a recent interview with USA Insider, the 37-year-old stated that facing Reigns for his championship is "always on his radar." However, he is currently focused on accomplishing other tasks.

"Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there's a time and place for everything (...) In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they've been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I'm on," he said.

A Hall of Famer believes a 50-year-old legend could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Check out his comments here.

Please credit WWE Alan and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes