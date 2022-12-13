Roman Reigns' former WWE rival breaks character to give his honest opinion of The Tribal Chief

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently broke character to give his honest opinion of Roman Reigns.

Reigns is currently the face of the company. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for over two years. Earlier this year, he unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Over the past few years, Drew McIntyre has shared the ring with Reigns several times. Speaking to Faction 919, The Scottish Warrior named the leader of The Bloodline as one of the best superstars he has faced in the company.

"I've got a couple. Roman is up there obviously. (...) Amazing to work with. He's such a talented athlete in the ring. Personality-wise, he still went and found who he was because he was playing a role, he wasn't himself, and he did very well playing a role and was given the biggest opportunities of all time and for a reason because they knew this is the guy. And now that he finally has a chance to be his true self, he's absolutely killing it, has been for two years."

McIntyre added that he would love to share the screen with Reigns again:

"I love interacting with that current character, I would love to get the chance again to interact with that current character," he said. [23:12 - 23:50]

A 37-year-old former champion claims he is not over with the Drew McIntyre storyline. Check out his comments here.

Drew McIntyre failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Over the past year, several top superstars have attempted to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Goldberg. However, none of them have succeeded in capturing the title.

One of the superstars who also tried their luck against The Tribal Chief is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior feuded with Reigns last August before the two squared off in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at Clash at the Castle.

Although McIntyre seemed close to dethroning Reigns, an interference from Solo Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief to defeat The Scottish Warrior and retain his title.

JadeProf @JitsukiCIL



Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns Clash at the Castle



Drew did his best on this ppv, although roman retains, he single handed roman reigns on a head to head fight, without the usos i think drew beats him clearly. @itsbrandonde You forgot about this.Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns Clash at the CastleDrew did his best on this ppv, although roman retains, he single handed roman reigns on a head to head fight, without the usos i think drew beats him clearly. @itsbrandonde You forgot about this.Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns Clash at the CastleDrew did his best on this ppv, although roman retains, he single handed roman reigns on a head to head fight, without the usos i think drew beats him clearly. https://t.co/NARfskeDPo

A two-time world champion said that he no longer respects Roman Reigns. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Faction 919 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes