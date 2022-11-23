"He's not the workhorse he once was" - 2-time WWE Champion no longer respects Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer has the respect of Drew McIntyre, as the 2-time World Champion recently stated.

In 2010, Roman Reigns signed with the Stamford-based company. He made his main roster debut two years later as a member of The Shield. Since then, he has shared the ring with Drew McIntyre on many occasions.

They last squared off at Clash at the Castle last September. Despite McIntyre's efforts to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Solo Sikoa's interference helped The Tribal Chief retain his title.

In a recent interview with CricketNext, McIntyre spoke about Reigns, stating that he is no longer the workhorse he used to be.

"Roman [Reigns] someday I used to respect so much as a man, as a performer, as a workhorse. He's incredible in the ring but he's not the workhorse he once was," McIntyre explained. [From 2:24 to 2:34]

Drew McIntyre recently teased an exciting project involving Bollywood and WWE. Check out the details here.

Drew McIntyre hinted at forming an army to take on The Bloodline in WWE

With the support of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been unbeatable for about two years. However, Drew McIntyre could soon find the answer to The Bloodline's dominance.

During his interview with CricketNext, The Scottish Warrior hinted at forming "an army" to take on The Bloodline.

"It's been a very long time since someone else has had those titles and quite frankly, now I realize, after Clash at the Castle, where he [Roman Reigns] introduced Solo Sikoa to make sure I didn't beat Roman, I'm probably gonna have to look at forming an army of my own because right now they're probably the most dominant faction of all time," McIntyre said. [From 2:34 to 3:07]

McIntyre will now join forces with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to square off against The Bloodline at Survivor Series: War Games this Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Drew McIntyre addressed his recent illness. Check out his comments here.

Please credit CricketNext and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes