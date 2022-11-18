WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre addresses his recent illness (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre says he feels "surprisingly good" after an illness recently caused him to be removed from WWE live events.

In September, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that the two-time WWE Champion suffered from a bad case of food poisoning. Braun Strowman was drafted in as his replacement for a weekend of untelevised shows.

McIntyre elaborated on the illness while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta during his visit to India earlier this month. He also reflected on his win over Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia:

"I feel surprisingly good," McIntyre said. "The internet seems to know that I was sick recently, so it wasn't easy traveling all across the world with not feeling so good, but I feel great right now. I think it's a combination of adrenaline from my experience in beating Kross in the cage and the fans being so wild and loud on that night, singing the 'Oh, Drew McIntyre!' song." [0:59 – 1:21]

Indian fans gave Drew McIntyre a hero's reception

After beating Karrion Kross on November 5, Drew McIntyre flew from Saudi Arabia to India to participate in a special project.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE Thank you for always having my back in this crazy adventure Thank you for always having my back in this crazy adventure ♥️ https://t.co/c0fgOR1MU5

Upon his arrival at the airport, The Scottish Warrior was immediately made aware of WWE's huge fanbase in India:

"Coming to India for the first time, touching down, and I knew how big the WWE Universe was in India, just based on what I see on social media, based on all the love that I receive from the Indian fans, but to actually just walk out the airport and not able take more than five steps without taking a selfie, getting to the hotel, taking pictures left and right just with members of the public, with the staff, and hearing about their WWE fandom really has blown my mind," McIntyre stated. [1:21 – 1:48]

The 37-year-old was also excited to eat Indian food in the country:

"Getting to try some traditional Indian food, obviously I'm from the UK, we love Indian food," McIntyre continued. "But to get to try it in the motherland has been really cool so far, so I can't wait to see what else India has for me." [1:48 – 1:59]

McIntyre added that he would like to join forces with a former Women's Champion if he ever faces Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag team match.

Would you like Drew McIntyre to become a world champion again? Let us know in the comments section below.

