"We can rid WWE of that Scarlett witch" – SmackDown star would like Becky Lynch to help him against Karrion Kross (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made it their mission to get inside Drew McIntyre's head over the last three months on WWE SmackDown. If The Scottish Warrior had his way, he would recruit Becky Lynch to even up the numbers against one of wrestling's top power couples.

In October, McIntyre lost to Kross at Extreme Rules 2022 following interference from Scarlett. Earlier this month, the former 3MB member exacted revenge for the defeat when he won a Steel Cage match against Kross at Crown Jewel 2022.

McIntyre told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he would choose Lynch if he had to team up with a female star against Kross and Scarlett:

"My wife's got a mean right hook! In WWE, Becky's got the Celtic roots, so maybe some kind of Celtic connection so we can rid WWE of that Scarlett witch. Witch with a W, not a B. Witch!" [4:56 – 5:15]

Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre's mixed tag team history in WWE

Although they have never joined forces together, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre both have experience in mixed tag team matches.

Lynch formed alliances with Bobby Roode and Sami Zayn in the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge. She also teamed up with John Cena once and her husband Seth Rollins three times.

Her only mixed tag team defeat came when she and Zayn lost to Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

McIntyre, meanwhile, joined forces with Asuka in a losing effort against Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks on RAW in 2020. The Scotsman also lost a mixed tag match in 2012 when he teamed with The Bella Twins against Alicia Fox, The Great Khali, and Natalya.

