Drew McIntyre teases exciting project involving Bollywood and WWE (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has dropped a hint about a special project that might interest WWE fans in India.

The 37-year-old flew to the country immediately after defeating Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel 2022. The two-time WWE Champion's unexpected appearance in India led many to speculate on why he was visiting the country.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta posed that very question to McIntyre, who gave a cryptic response:

"I'm here with WWE. I'm here to hang out and do some cool videos and spend some time with Sony and speak with yourself, but also there's a little project perhaps going on with a certain John Abraham and Kriti [Sanon], where I can't go into details." [2:05 – 2:23]

McIntyre added that he was looking forward to working with the Bollywood stars on the project:

"By the way, for everyone out there if you don't know, they're huge Bollywood actors, and we're gonna see, let's just say, the world of WWE, Drew McIntyre, and Bollywood all come together in a huge, exciting way, and I'm very, very excited about it, and to meet them." [2:23 – 2:39]

In the video above, McIntyre also gave his honest thoughts on Logan Paul's performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Jinder Mahal educated Drew McIntyre on the Bollywood stars

The Scottish Warrior is good friends with fellow WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal in real life. The two also performed alongside each other on-screen between 2012 and 2014 as part of the 3MB faction alongside Heath Slater.

McIntyre has heard good things from Mahal about the Bollywood stars:

"Jinder has talked about these guys, especially John, for a long time. I know they produce, I know they direct, I know they do their own stunts, and I know Abraham is jacked, so I can't wait to pick their brain." [2:39 – 2:51]

The SmackDown star also addressed speculation about the recent illness that prevented him from appearing at live events.

