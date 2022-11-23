Top WWE Superstar hints at forming "an army" to take on The Bloodline

Current WWE SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre recently hinted at forming "an army" to take on The Bloodline.

The Scottish Warrior had a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction earlier this year. Nearly two months ago, McIntyre went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

Although none of The Bloodline members were present in Reigns' corner during the bout, his cousin Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to help him defeat McIntyre.

In a recent interview with CricketNext, McIntyre addressed Reigns' current run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He also hinted at forming his own army to face The Bloodline.

"He's [Roman Reigns] now the man. He's become very insecure, surrounded himself with yes men. He's so worried about losing the title that he's willing to do whatever it takes against guys like myself, against Brock Lesnar. He will use the whole Bloodline to make sure he always remained champion," McIntyre said.

McIntyre continued:

"It's been a very long time since someone else has had those titles and quite frankly, now I realize, after Clash at the Castle, where he introduced Solo Sikoa to make sure I didn't beat Roman, I'm probably gonna have to look at forming an army of my own because right now they're probably the most dominant faction of all time." [From 2:34 to 3:07]

Drew McIntyre will clash with The Bloodline again at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Over the past few weeks, Drew McIntyre has feuded with Karrion Kross. After losing to the returning superstar at Extreme Rules, The Scottish Warrior defeated Kross in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

As his rivalry with Kross seemingly ended, McIntyre recently joined forces with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to feud with The Bloodline.

The Brawling Brutes, Owens, and McIntyre will now square off against The Bloodline in a WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

