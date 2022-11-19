"We need to save wrestling"- Former WWE Champion says he aligned with fierce rival to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is at the height of his power in WWE and has shown no signs of slowing down. This has led Drew McIntyre to join forces with Sheamus in an attempt to take down the Tribal Chief.

Drew and Sheamus are two of the fiercest rivals in the pro wrestling industry. The two have faced off against each other on numerous occasions. However, the Scotsman came to the aid of Sheamus on SmackDown last week, helping the Brawling Brutes in their battle against The Bloodline.

Speaking on The Rick and Cutter Show, McIntyre stated that he and the Celtic Warrior are back on the same page as they want to usurp Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

“Finally Sheamus and I had a little chat, just about his wedding time because he needed a best man,” McIntyre said. “Got back on the same page and realized, ‘What the hell are we doing fighting? We need to be fighting together, not against each other because we need to save wrestling, we need to save those world championships and get them off Roman." [H/T- fightful]

Drew McIntyre is determined to take down Roman Reigns' Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Bar Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, every member of the villainous faction have gold around their waist and together, they certainly seem unbeatable at the moment.

However, the heel faction was confronted by a returning Sheamus and Brawling Brutes on the previous edition of SmackDown. The trio were soon joined by Drew McIntyre as the former WWE Champion has a score to settle with The Bloodline.

During the aforementioned interview, McIntyre stressed that he helped Sheamus and Co. because someone needs to take down Roman Reigns and his stable.

“It’s pretty cool to be back side by side with him. Everybody knows, on the TV shows, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are deadly together but deadly together could make us turn on each other at given point and start fighting each other. We’re back on the same page just in time because somebody has to take down The Bloodline.”

While nothing has been announced at the time of this writing, the two groups seem to be heading towards a five-on-five WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kevin Owens, who is speculated to be the fifth member of the babyface stable, could also be present on the blue brand this week.

