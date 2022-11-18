Former Universal Champion set to return on WWE SmackDown - Reports

It looks like Kevin Owens is set to return to WWE for the November 18 taping of SmackDown as the company builds towards Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Prizefighter has been absent from television for a while and did not appear at Crown Jewel 2022. It was previously reported that he could be a part of a WarGames match at Survivor Series. His last appearance was on the September 30 edition of the blue brand.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens is set to make a comeback to SmackDown tapings starting this Friday.

"As we noted several days ago, there was a concern Kevin Owens tweaked his knee at a live event over the weekend. We are told that currently, Owens is slated to be at this Friday's SmackDown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series on 11/26." stated Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Kevin Owens is currently slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series.



- PWInsider Kevin Owens is currently slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series. - PWInsider https://t.co/C4ucZFDMrm

The status of his injury is not yet known. However, it looks like he is cleared to compete and will start building towards a Survivor Series: WarGames match. His rivalry with The Bloodline under Triple H's regime will be entertaining for sure.

Kevin Owens is a former rival to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

SKO🎃 @SKO_the_Mid Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns is the most underrated rivalry of the modern era. Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns is the most underrated rivalry of the modern era. https://t.co/F4JPcTVyco

Owens is reportedly going to team up with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline on November 26. However, it won't be the first time he faces off against Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens was one of the first few rivals to The Tribal Chief persona. The two battled in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the Universal Championship at the namesake premium live event in 2020. Due to assistance from Jey Uso, The Head of the Table retained his title at the event.

The rivalry had another installment at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. The two titans faced each other in a Last Man Standing match. Roman Reigns incapacitated his opponent using the Guillotine choke to pick up the victory.

The rivalry may be rekindled soon. Do you think The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens could defeat The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : Would you like to see Kevin Owens on The Brawling Brutes War Games team? Yes No 0 votes