Potential spoiler regarding the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames - Reports

Survivor Series: WarGames is around the corner, and reports suggest that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens might be returning for the main event of the premium live event.

Kevin Owens was part of Triple H's pet projects during their early NXT days. He quickly rose to prominence and won the NXT Championship by defeating his best friend, Sami Zayn. Owens also had a successful year after making his main roster debut when he became the Universal Champion in 2016.

The previous regime stopped pushing Kevin Owens after a few years. Fortunately, he had one of the biggest matches on the card at WrestleMania 38 when he went up against Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, he has been absent from weekly programming since late September.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Kevin Owens will be making his return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Bloodline will go up against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Owens as the team's fifth member.

Owens was last seen on the September 30 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with McIntyre and Johnny Gargano to take on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy.

It was rumored that KO was out due to an injury he suffered during last week's House show. However, it looks like the former Universal Champion is not seriously injured and reportedly will compete in the WarGames match.

The Prizefighter is no stranger to the match and will be a major asset to the team.

Kevin Owens once participated in a WarGames match before the PLE was added to Survivor Series

In 2019, Team NXT invaded the main roster as they made a statement on RAW and SmackDown during the weeks leading up to Survivor Series. On an episode of RAW, the Undisputed Era viciously attacked Kevin Owens.

The stable also feuded with Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic on the black-and-gold brand as the two teams faced each other inside WarGames.

Unfortunately, Team Ciampa couldn't find a final member until Kevin Owens showed up at the Premium Live Event in his retro NXT gear to take on the Undisputed Era.

In the end, Ciampa, with a special appearance from The Prizefighter, defeated The Undisputed Era and earned the right to face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship down the line.

