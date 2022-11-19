Drew McIntyre thinks world champion is ready-made to join WWE (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre believes WWE could have another blockbuster star on its hands if Tyson Fury swaps boxing for sports entertainment permanently one day.

Fury is arguably the biggest attraction in boxing right now. The 34-year-old, who holds the WBC World Heavyweight Championship, has never been defeated in 33 professional fights. He has made several WWE appearances in recent years, including at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September.

McIntyre spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about Fury during a recent trip to India:

"Oh, a hundred percent [Fury is perfect for WWE]. Tyson and I go from arguing with each other on social media to singing with each other in Cardiff to make sure the fans go home happy, no matter how I felt personally in the moment.

"You've gotta sometimes swallow your pride and make sure the fans are happy. But Tyson gets it, he's an entertainer, he's top of his field, and when he chooses to hang up the boxing gloves, he's very much custom fit for WWE." [4:13 – 4:38]

Tyson Fury supported Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

WWE's first major United Kingdom event in 30 years ended with Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Tyson Fury watched the action unfold alongside his family at ringside. At one stage, the boxer got involved in the match when Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Gypsy King delivered a huge right hand to Theory's face, knocking him to the ground.

After Solo Sikoa helped Reigns emerge victorious, Fury entered the ring and consoled McIntyre. The two sang Don McLean's hit song "American Pie" to close the show.

