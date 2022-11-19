Roman Reigns might have underestimated WWE Superstar's ability, according to Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has given his thoughts on how Logan Paul performed against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The Saudi Arabia event was headlined by Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Paul. Although the YouTube sensation failed to win Reigns' titles, his impressive performance earned rave reviews.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, McIntyre praised the 27-year-old and suggested that Reigns may have underestimated him:

"He had an incredible showing. I said before the match I don't know how I feel about him getting a title match at that point, but obviously he's not gonna turn it down, and he has such a large fanbase, it's gonna bring a lot of eyeballs, but he pulled it off. He put in an incredible performance. Roman took him lightly, perhaps, and he should be very proud of himself." [3:11 – 3:32]

Drew McIntyre compares Logan Paul to Pat McAfee

WWE's loyal fans are often skeptical about celebrities taking television time away from full-time stars. However, the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Pat McAfee have shown they are capable of sharing the ring with some of the company's top talents.

Drew McIntyre believes Paul has already proven himself to be as good as NFL punter-turned-SmackDown commentator McAfee:

"I can't think of anybody but maybe Pat McAfee who has had such few matches and done such an incredible job. To see him afterwards, I saw him briefly at the airport, he was smiling and clearly injured, and he told me, 'Drew, basically, I've hurt myself! I've messed myself up!' But he was smiling because he's such a fan of WWE. He was obviously very proud of his performance, and he should be very proud of his performance." [3:32 – 3:55]

Paul suffered a torn MCL and meniscus in the Crown Jewel 2022 match. His brother Jake Paul provided an update on the rising WWE Superstar's injury earlier this week.

