WWE star says he could "get Ucey" in his quest to dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September. The rivalry appeared to end after the event, but that might not be the case judging by The Scottish Warrior's latest comments.

McIntyre looked set to record the biggest win of his career against Reigns in front of his adoring fans in the United Kingdom. However, his dreams of dethroning The Tribal Chief came to an unexpected end when Solo Sikoa interfered to help his cousin secure the victory.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, McIntyre joked that he might need to "get Ucey" if he wants to finally beat Reigns. The term "Ucey" has been adopted by The Bloodline ever since Sami Zayn amusingly claimed last month that Jey Uso has not felt "Ucey" lately.

"He's [Sami Zayn] done a great job," McIntyre said. "As much as I've got beef with The Bloodline, it's hard not to chuckle at Sami. Clearly The Bloodline can't stop themselves from chuckling either every time he opens his mouth or talking about getting Ucey.

"Maybe that's what I need to do. I had Roman beat for a clear three-count at Clash at the Castle. The elders sent Solo to protect Roman, to make sure he kept the title. I clearly need to put together an army or something to take them down, or maybe I just need to get Ucey." [6:31 – 6:59]

Drew McIntyre's unfortunate record against Roman Reigns

The long-term rivals have met five times in televised singles matches, with Roman Reigns winning on every occasion.

The Bloodline leader defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 and Stomping Grounds in 2019. He also beat the Scotsman via disqualification on the May 6, 2019, episode of RAW.

Prior to Reigns' Clash at the Castle win over McIntyre, he scored another victory against the two-time WWE Champion at Survivor Series 2020.

