Undefeated star gives surprising update on Logan Paul’s WWE status following Crown Jewel injury

Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, recently provided an update on the WWE Superstar's injury status.

The Maverick was last seen in action at Crown Jewel, where he took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Logan was unable to usurp the Head of the table, he took Reigns to the limits, earning himself praise from people all around the world.

After the match, Paul announced that he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus, as well as potentially tore his ACL, which could sideline him for months. However, during a recent interview with DAZN, Jake Paul gave an update on his brother's injury.

The YouTuber turned pro boxer revealed that Logan Paul only injured his MCL and meniscus and could return to action sooner than expected:

"He’s [Logan] doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be an ACL, but it just turned out to be the MCL and Meniscus, which is better. He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best man." [H/T- Wrestlingnews.co]

Logan Paul wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania next year

While Logan Paul has wrestled in just three matches in his pro wrestling career, the social media megastar has proven all three times that he belongs in the squared circle.

After going to war against Roman Reigns, the 27-year-old now has his sights set on John Cena, who could reportedly compete at WrestleMania 39 next year. Logan disclosed on his imPaulsive podcast that he has already texted Triple H for a match against the 16-time world champion.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," said Logan Paul. [H/T: Fightful]

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

John Cena was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2021, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

While he may no longer be an active wrestler, Cena is still one of the most popular WWE Superstars, and a match against Logan Paul could truly turn next year's WrestleMania into one of the greatest shows ever.

