Roman Reigns praises 34-year-old star for helping him out at WWE Clash at The Castle

Roman Reigns praised Tyson Fury for preventing Theory from cashing in on his contract at WWE Clash at The Castle.

The Tribal Chief has remained the Universal champion for over 700 days with the help of The Bloodline. After slowly being formed, the stable dominated the men's division as they unified several championships during their reign.

Last month, Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales. Speaking to Seconds Out, Reigns shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury interfering during the match.

The Head of the Table praised Fury for taking out Austin Theory, who was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

"I think he was lost in the match along with everybody else that was in that stadium. He saw a guy like Austin Theory running down there, trying to interrupt this great battle that was taking place in front of them, and he pulled the trigger and stopped it himself. So I think that was just him being a huge fan in the moment and not wanting that moment to be ruined by some dummy like Theory. He just stepped in, intervened, and he allowed it to play out like a champion would want it to be seen," said Reigns. [H/T - Fightful]

The Gypsy King is currently in talks for a potential return to the WWE ring.

Tyson Fury shook hands with Roman Reigns after the event

After conquering the entire division, Roman Reigns was left with no choice but to face The Scottish Psychopath to defend his titles. Drew McIntyre made his life's goal to dethrone The Tribal Chief in his home country.

The two met in Cardiff and gave their best. In the closing moments of the match, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Usos' younger brother, showed up out of nowhere and pulled the referee out.

The distraction caused Roman Reigns to take advantage and hit McIntyre with a spear to win. After the match, Tyson Fury entered the ring to confront The Tribal Chief.

The two ended up with a handshake as the champion walked out with the titles. Fury and McIntyre closed the event by signing a song together and sending the audience home on a happy note.

