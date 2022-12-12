37-year-old former champion claims he is not over with the Drew McIntyre storyline

Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross declared that the story with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is not over.

Kross returned to WWE over the summer, and his first on-screen target was Drew McIntyre. The two competed at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, in which Karrion Kross was victorious. They also battled at Crown Jewel 2022 in a steel cage match, where the Scottish Warrior emerged victorious.

The 37-year-old recently spoke with Peter Rosenberg and said how his story with Drew McIntyre is far from over. According to Kross, McIntyre is one of the most challenging people he has ever met.

However, Kross stated that he is not finished with the feud with McIntyre and that fans must wait and see what the future holds for the two men.

"He's one of the hardest working people I've ever met, and I would probably say one of the toughest too. I think you could probably hit him or Sheamus with anything, and they'd still be alive, like a car or an asteroid. So, it's been a blast, and I will tell you, and for any fans listening, that story is not done. You just have to wait and see how it plays out," Kross said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Karrion Kross heaped praises on Drew McIntyre

Kross and McIntyre's careers have paralleled in some ways. WWE released both former NXT Champions before returning after proving their worth elsewhere. However, they are currently the blue brand's top stars.

During the same interview, the Herald of Doomsday opened up on how the Scottish Warrior gave him words of encouragement for his on-screen WWE return.

"Drew [McIntyre] was one of the first people who actually called me when I got released, and we had a conversation, and he had basically told me, he was like, 'I know how good you are, you know how good you are, the fans know how good you are. Go out there and shove this up their a** and make them call you back,'" former NXT champ shared.

When Kross returned to WWE, McIntyre walked onto the bus the company was hiding him in. The latter gave Kross a big hug and wished him luck as they laughed.

Now that Karrion Kross has given the word to have another feud with Drew McIntyre, a match between the two could be on the cards down the line.

Do you think the Herald of Doomsday and the Scottish Warrior will battle in yet another unique match? Sound off in the comments section below.

