"It's hard for me to even remember the details" - Karrion Kross opens up about his and Scarlett's release from WWE

WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross recently opened up about his and his wife's release from the Stamford-based company last year.

Scarlett signed with WWE in November 2019. About four months later, her husband also joined the company. In mid-2020, the couple debuted on NXT as Scarlett became her husband's valet. Over the next year and a half, Kross held the NXT Championship twice. Nevertheless, the company released him and his wife from their contracts in November 2021.

Last August, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE to join SmackDown. Speaking to The Sun, Kross disclosed the details of his and his wife's release.

"I got a phone call one day and they basically just said that there were budget cuts. Scarlett and I got the same call. Her and I are very solution-based thinkers. We don't spend a lot of time grieving about stuff, we like to move forward with things. Honest to God, I'm not just saying this, it's hard for me to even remember the details of what happened," he said.

The former NXT Champion stated that although he and Scarlett were disappointed, they were also relieved.

"But I can tell you we were disappointed. But we were also relieved at the same time as well because we were not fulfilled artistically or creatively with what we were doing at the time and we thought, 'Hey, this is a new opportunity right now, being released to improve different aspects of our lives personally and professionally'."

Karrion Kross had a good experience in WWE before his release

Karrion Kross had a good run on NXT, where he was one of the brand's top stars, before moving to Monday Night RAW in mid-2021. His main roster run, however, was cut short when the company released him from his contract.

Despite this, the former NXT Champion described his first run in the Stamford-based company as "life-changing" in his interview with The Sun.

"The last three months before I was released they were a little weird but I didn't let that spoil my entire experience in the company. I had a really good experience with WWE. And the experience working there was life-changing in all the best ways," he explained.

