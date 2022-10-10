Karrion Kross breaks character to compare Roman Reigns to iconic WWE star

WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross praised undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and compared him to Bruno Sammartino.

The late Bruno Sammartino is regarded as one of the most important stars in the history of WWE. Sammartino holds the record for the longest world title reign in the promotion's history at 2,803 days.

In an interview with the Ringer Wrestling Show after Saturday's Extreme Rules PLE, Kross drew parallels between Reigns and Sammartino. The former NXT Champion said that Reigns is one star he'd love to face in the future.

“I feel like everyone should wanna be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me, I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him, but, to me, he’s our modern-day Bruno. Like, what he’s doing right now, in my opinion, is historic for our company’s history. This art of storytelling. It’s an amazing thing, and it’s going very well. People are having fun. They’re enjoying what they’re watching. It’s something different every week, I could go on and on. That’s the guy that I’d wanna be in the ring with,” said Kross. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Kross and Reigns have never faced each other in the company, but a feud in the future is a possibility.

What could be next for Karrion Kross in WWE?

Since returning to the company in August, Karrion Kross has been in a feud with Drew McIntyre. Kross attacked McIntyre when the Scotsman was feuding with Reigns on SmackDown.

The two men collided in a strap match at Extreme Rules, where Kross got a win after some help from his partner Scarlett Bordeaux, who used pepper spray on McIntyre.

The end of the match may indicate that the feud could continue as it wasn't a fair contest due to Scarlett's interference. Kross could perhaps turn his attention to Reigns after his feud with McIntyre.

The foundation for a rivalry was set when Kross stared at Reigns when he returned while Scarlett placed an hourglass in the ring, sending a warning to The Tribal Chief.

