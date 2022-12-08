"It's a bad idea" - WWE legend says Cody Rhodes is committing a mistake ahead of in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T believes that Cody Rhodes is committing a mistake in trying to put on weight ahead of his in-ring return.

After six years of absence, The American Nightmare returned to WWE last April at WrestleMania 38. However, he suffered a torn right pectoral tendon ahead of his Hell in a Cell Match against Seth Rollins last June. Despite this, Rhodes defeated his opponent at the event before undergoing successful surgery to repair the damage. The 37-year-old has since been out of action.

While Rhodes is preparing for his in-ring return, he is reportedly trying to gain weight to become 240 pounds. During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the subject, disclosing why he believes it is a bad idea.

"I think it's a bad idea. 240 is not going to work nowhere nearly as fluid, you know. I know for myself. I always wanted to be 250 pounds even though I was billed as 258 pounds, 258 and a quarter, you know, but I could never wrestle at 240-245. I remember gaining that much weight one time and I felt so bad and I had to get back down to 230 just to get back to my normal."

The former world champion added that Rhodes already has an impressive physique:

"So, I think Cody at 230 is gonna be better for him than trying to put on weight because, like you say, he looks good, he looks good the way he is right now and he's probably 228-230, something like that," Booker noted. [1:12:28 - 1:13:19]

Should Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that The Rock would return to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While Booker T believes that The Brahma Bull would be an ideal challenger for Reigns, he thinks Cody Rhodes should be the one to take on The Tribal Chief if The Rock is unavailable.

"Well, I mean that's my pick. I said if it's anybody it's gonna be Cody but, you know, people talking about The Rock and like I said, if something like that was to happen, I think, you know, I'm all in because it's money. It's all about business more than anything so yeah yeah I'm all in on that," he said during the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast." [1:11:58 - 1:27:06]

