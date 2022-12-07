Booker T says 57-year-old WWE legend should not be in the Royal Rumble match

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes Stone Cold Steve Austin should not participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Texas Rattlesnake returned to in-ring action for the first time in nearly 19 years last April when he defeated Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38. Over the past few weeks, some rumors have suggested that Steve Austin could wrestle again on the Show of Shows in 2023. Meanwhile, others claimed he could participate in the Royal Rumble match next month.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin entering the Royal Rumble match, disclosing that he is not a fan of the idea.

"Yeah, I mean that would be great, you know, but I think Steve's role could be a little bit bigger, you know, than being in the Rumble because we all know what the Rumble is leading to. I don't think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that, knowing what it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he's not gonna win it," he said. [1:10:53 - 1:11:12]

Booker T recently explained why The Rock should win the Royal Rumble. Check out his comments here.

Should Stone Cold Steve Austin face Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Rumors have linked several superstars to going head-to-head against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 next April, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and even CM Punk. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has expressed his desire to take on The Texas Rattlesnake if he decides to step in the ring again.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former WWE Champion disclosed that having a match against Austin would be a dream come true for him.

"If he wants to get in the ring one more time with Drew McIntyre, I can assure you that’ll be a dream come true. I'm sure you’ve seen the sit-down interview I did last week on SmackDown, they showed those pictures when I was a kid and I'm lying on my Stone Cold bedsheets with my Stone Cold merchandise. You can get an idea of how big that would be for me," he said. [3:18 - 3:35]

A WWE veteran discussed the possibility of CM Punk facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes