6-time world champion challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is a bad idea, says WWE commentator

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes Stone Cold Steve Austin should not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Several rumors have suggested that The Rock would return to WWE to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows in 2023. However, reports have also linked other names to facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39, including Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why The Texas Rattlesnake should not square off against the leader of The Bloodline at WrestleMania.

"I don't think that works. (...) I mean, I think for Steve Austin to get up off the sofa at this age he is right now it's pretty hard. Getting in the ring with Roman would not be a good idea, okay," he said. [1:11:13 - 1:11:13]

Should WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin participate in the Royal Rumble match?

While several reports have claimed that Stone Cold Steve Austin would probably play a role at WrestleMania 39, a few recent ones have suggested that he could even participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he is not a fan of the idea.

"Yeah, I mean that would be great, you know, but I think Steve's role could be a little bit bigger, you know, than being in the Rumble because we all know what the Rumble is leading to. I don't think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that, knowing what it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he's not gonna win it," he said. [1:10:53 - 1:11:12]

