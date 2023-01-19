2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion was unhappy over winning 24/7 title from R Truth; calls it a 'joke'

Winning the 24/7 title from R-Truth apparently meant very little to a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, according to the latter's recent comments.

In August 2019, R-Trust had appeared in ring to defend his 24/7 title. However, he was swiftly taken down by Dax and Cash, who became the first ever co-holders of the title. Within minutes, Carmella was able to take advantage of the chaos in the ring to flip R-Truth over Dax, leading to the title returning to it's former owner.

While the segment was seemingly intended to be comical, Dax Harwood recently mentioned how he viewed the WWE title to be a joke in itself. In a recent episode of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, he spoke about how winning the 24/7 title was never in FTR's bucket list.

"Obviously, wasn't too happy. I know a lot of people are going to say, 'oh big surprise, you are not happy.' You know, there was a lot of things we still wanted to accomplish as a tag team. I mean, in 2023 there are a lot of things we still want to accomplish in tag-team. But being co-24/7 champions was not on our bucket list of things to do. So obviously, that championship was taken as a joke. It was some comic-relief of a two-hour television show, and I'd have much rather not had it. " (23:40 - 24:19)

Dax Harwood recently revealed his salary during his time in WWE

Before FTR joined Tony Khan's roster in AEW, they were in the Stamford-based Promotion for about 6 years. However, Dax Harwood believes that contrary to what people believe, his salary was much less than it seemed.

In the same episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion stated how he was on the road for most of his shows in WWE. He also mentioned the exact salary he received as part of his WWE contract.

"We were on the road every single week. 4 days a week, 5 days a week. You know, so when you think I have signed this million dollar contract or whatever, it's not that lucrative. Our contracts were at the very bottom dollar. I'll tell you mine, I don't know about Cash's, but our first contract for the main roster was 125, 150, 175 across the three years. And that was it, you know." (11:00 - 11:40)

As of now, only time will tell what FTR has planned for 2023.

Do you agree with Dax Harwood's opinion on the 24/7 title? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes