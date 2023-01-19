AEW's Dax Harwood reveals his surprising 6-figure salary before WWE exit 

Former AEW World Tag Champion Dax Harwood recently revealed his surprising salary during his time in WWE.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had one of their most successful years in AEW in 2022. Apart from having a slew of spectacular matches, they also became Triple Tag Team Champions by holding the AAA, ROH, and IWGP belts simultaneously. They were also recognized as the "Tag Team of the Year 2022" by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The creative freedom that FTR gained in AEW has generally been seen as a trade-off for the WWE income. However, Dax Harwood recently spoke about his salary during his time at Stamford-based Promotion. According to his comments on the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the 6-figure amount was apparently not as much as it seemed.

"We were on the road every single week. 4 days a week, 5 days a week. You know, so when you think I have signed this million dollar contract or whatever, it's not that lucrative. Our contracts were at the very bottom dollar. I'll tell you mine, I don't know about Cash's, but our first contract for the main roster was 125, 150, 175 across the three years. And that was it, you know." (11:00 - 11:40)

Jim Cornette believes that FTR should switch from AEW to WWE under Vince McMahon's regime

While rumors of FTR potentially returning to WWE have surfaced recently, Jim Cornette believes that such a step would be ill-advised.

The former manager spoke about FTR in a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience. He explained that the duo would only be buried in the Stamford-based promotion since Vince McMahon did not care for tag teams.

“It probably wouldn’t have been that difficult a decision until the ghost of Vince McMahon showed back up. He doesn’t like tag team wrestling, and they... again when he was heading creative, they tried to put FTR in Cat in the Hat outfits... Also if they’re allowed to do what they’re allowed to do, that’s great. But if they’re trying to be fit into this formulaic mid-card WWE tag team scene, you know where their matches are less important than anywhere else, that eliminates their strength.” [6:47-8:10]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler plan to do next in their careers.

