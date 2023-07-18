2-time WWE Women's Champion reveals she felt "uncomfortable" during a backstage visit to AEW

WWE veterans have made a habit of visiting AEW after parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion. While others have sung praises of the locker room, Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) didn't have a good experience.

Varon is best known for her lengthy tenure in WWE as Victoria, as well as her successful time in IMPACT Wrestling as Tara, where she also captured gold. Due to this, she's considered a legend of her era, and many fans still fondly talk about her online.

During her recent appearance on GAW TV, Lisa Marie Varon revealed that her brief visit to All Elite Wrestling ended up leaving her feeling very uncomfortable:

"I even felt that at AEW. I got the look like, what the f*ck is she doing here? Excuse my language. I felt uncomfortable. Only Mark Henry, Sarah (Stock), (Christopher) Daniels, and just the people that we knew, even some of the people that we knew in the past, they were like, ‘Are you gonna watch the second show?’ And I go, ‘Let’s go.’ I felt very uncomfortable." (H/T: POSTWrestling).

Sadly, the veteran also experienced a cold welcome when she last visited WWE Backstage. While she was unclear on when this happened, it clearly upset her, as she noted that she would personally never treat a human being the way she as.

Could Victoria have some heat in AEW? According to the star, she has no issues with WWE

While the Stamford-based promotion has been harshly criticized for bringing in veterans for the Women's Royal Rumble to fill out the quota of 30 stars, it has allowed many fans to see their favorites back in action. Victoria was notably one of these when she appeared in the 2021 edition of the event, which she believes speaks volumes.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Varon rationalized that she wouldn't have been invited to the 2021 Royal Rumble if she had heat in WWE:

"I don't think I have heat. We're the last to know [about the Hall of Fame]. I was at the [Royal] Rumble a year ago. If I had heat, I don't think I would have been brought back for that. So, I don't think I have heat. I'll be honest with you, I don't know, I'm clueless. I'm in my own world." [25:24 to 25:50]

Unfortunately, this doesn't explain why the roster members in both promotions have opted to give the veteran the cold shoulder, especially after her numerous accomplishments in the industry.

