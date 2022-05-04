“I don’t think I have heat” - Former Women’s Champion Victoria squashes rumors of issues with WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) recently discussed the reason for never being inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Victoria was a part of WWE for around nine years, including two years in OVW, the company's developmental brand at that time. She won the WWE Women's Championship twice during her stint with the promotion.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Lisa detailed that she has no "heat" with her former promotion, recalling her return at Royal Rumble last year.

"I don't think I have heat. We're the last to know [about the Hall of Fame]. I was at the [Royal] Rumble a year ago. If I had heat, I don't think I would have been brought back for that. So, I don't think I have heat. I'll be honest with you, I don't know, I'm clueless. I'm in my own world," said Victoria [from 25:24 to 25:50]

Check out the full video of UnSKripted below:

Victoria also stated the reason behind asking for her release from WWE

The wrestling veteran made her on-screen debut in the WWE (WWF) portraying one of The Godfather's "hos". She was referred to as the "head ho", and led the "Save the Hos" campaign.

She was involved in a heated feud with Trish Stratus in 2002, defeating her to win the WWE Women's Championship for the first time. Victoria defeated Molly Holly, Lita and Jazz in a fatal four-way elimination match to win her second Women's Championship.

However, things did not work out great for the two-time champion afterwards as the creative team did not have any plans for her. Victoria soon asked Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon for her release, despite still having two years remaining on her contract.

"I went to Vince, Stephanie and Johnny Ace, and said, 'Can I talk to you? I'd like my release.' I left WWE with two years left on my contract. I said, 'I still love the business, I don't want to become these bitter vets that badmouth the company because I still love what I do.' I want to leave loving what I do, and talking highly of it - and that's why I left."

The former women's champion made her return to the company at Royal Rumble last year, participating in the Women's Rumble match. She was the tenth entrant in the bout and the fifth contestant to be eliminated after being thrown over the top rope by Shayna Baszler.

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes and embed the YouTube video.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Prem Deshpande