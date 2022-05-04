"Not what you want the fans to say" - Ex-WWE star on why she asked Vince McMahon to release her (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Victoria (real-life Lisa Marie Varon) opened up about her exit from the company over a decade ago.

Victoria, a two-time WWE Women's Champion, debuted in the early 2000s and was with the company until 2009. She then joined IMPACT Wrestling following her WWE exit and has also made appearances on the independent circuit.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Victoria discussed why she asked Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon for her release, despite still having two years remaining on her contract.

"I would walk to my car after the shows and the fans were like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe you lost to this person,' they were rookies; [fans said] 'you can tell you carried them,' and I was like, 'Oh my god,' this is like... this is not what you want the fans to say. You want them to believe Santa is real and the magic is real. I didn't have plans to go to IMPACT and I was like, 'Oh gosh, the fans are not believing in me as the bada**, kicking everybody's bu**.' I was good at - my longevity is making the rookies look good. I didn't care, let them get a step up," she said. [28:26 - 29:14]

The former women's champion then went on to talk about how she approached Vince McMahon to ask for her release.

"I went to Vince, Stephanie and Johnny Ace, and said, 'Can I talk to you? I'd like my release.' I left WWE with two years left on my contract. I said, 'I still love the business, I don't want to become these bitter vets that badmouth the company because I still love what I do.' I want to leave loving what I do, and talking highly of it - and that's why I left." [29:15 - 29:45]

The former star further stated that she loved working for World Wrestling Entertainment as well as IMPACT, as it was never about the company but the stars she was performing with.

Victoria made her WWE return at the 2021 Royal Rumble

The two-time WWE Women's Champion was one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match at last year's show.

Victoria entered the match at #10, lasting seven minutes before eventually being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Her appearance at the Rumble was her first appearance for the company in 12 years, having last appeared at WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

