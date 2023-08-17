2-time WWE World Champion is great as an "obnoxious pr*ck," says Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently praised a former WWE World Champion for his incredible heel work in AEW.

The former World Champion is none other than Christian Cage, who is currently doing his best work in AEW as a top heel. Cage has caught the attention of many fans, including Jim Cornette, who recently spoke highly of the AEW star.

Christian Cage is one of the top heels featured on All Elite Wrestling. The veteran also seemingly works as a mouthpiece of the current TNT Champion, Luchasaurus.

On the premiere episode of Collision, Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Championship. However, Christian Cage has been carrying around the title and calling himself the champion, which brings a lot of heat to the veteran.

Speaking on Official Jim Cornette, the former WWE manager talked about how amazing Christian Cage's heel work is and praised the veteran.

"Is there a better football player? but If he's drunk or he's hurt yes there is but normally If Christian is on his game and he's being serious and he's got something to do, he looks great. He's got a great attitude, a great delivery, he's well-spoken. He's using the belt as heat, the dinosaur just stands there which is the perfect use for him. I really like when they let him be Christian the obnoxious pr*ck." [0:52 - 1:34]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette reveals how he would have dealt with the issues between The Elite and CM Punk

The drama between The Elite and CM Punk has been the center of attention in All Elite Wrestling, and WWE veteran Jim Cornette has advised Tony Khan to handle the situation more aggressively.

CM Punk is no stranger to backstage arguments as, according to recent reports, Punk has been the one responsible for sending many talents home from the Collision tapings.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained how he could have handled The Elite and CM Punk situation.

"If I was Tony Khan, and I’ve said this before, and I will say it again; I would get everybody together and I’d go 'Yep, I think the biggest money match that we can put on is CM Punk and FTR against [Hangman Page] and the [Young Bucks] or Kenny and the [Bucks], and that’s what we’re gonna be doing at the pay-per-view at the end of the year, and here’s how we’re gonna get there."

Cornette continued:

"And is everybody on board with that? Tell me now, so we can help you carry your s**t to the car, and you can figure out somebody to call to get booked in the future because you’re f**king fired. I’m paying all of you millions of dollars and you’re gonna do the s**t you’re supposed to do."

You can check out the video below:

It is yet to be seen what unfolds in the upcoming episode of Collision this Saturday.