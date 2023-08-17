Veteran manager theorizes that AEW legal staff are “under the sway of talent”; reason for former WWE star's absence 

AEW's internal conflicts were recently yet again a topic of discussion after claims were made about a number of AEW stars being allegedly barred from appearing on Collision. In light of this and their past issues, Jim Cornette made a serious claim that the legal staff of the company is compromised.

Last year's drama between CM Punk and The Elite resulted in Ace Steel's firing. Since then, the former WWE star has been rehired but remains banned from showing up in person.

During the recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager boldly claimed that the reasons behind Steel's banning were due to backstage politics.

"And they get mad because the various legal staff at that company are all under the sway or under something of the talent. They make up reasons why Ace is not able to be there, because everybody’s scared of him." (From 08:56 to 09:14).

Sabu notably made his first AEW appearance not too long ago, and despite the bump he took, he still considers himself retired. The veteran recently entertained the idea of facing CM Punk since the two have some history together.

Jim Cornette believes the AEW producer was justified in his role in the "Brawl Out Incident"

CM Punk's role as a locker room leader in Collision has been something he reportedly takes seriously. According to Fightful, The Second City Saint recently protected Jack Perry from a potentially dangerous incident.

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette claimed that he had never heard of an altercation involving Ace Steel and that he was simply protecting CM Punk and his wife.

"Ace Steel has never been dangerous in any way to anybody in 30 years in wrestling until somebody was trying to beat up a friend of his, and then he f*king kicked some a. And his wife was sitting there, with a f*king cast on her leg, and he beats up some people who can’t fight to begin with." (From 08:39 to 08:55)

Jim Cornette has been a loud proponent of CM Punk's version of the details behind the "Brawl Out Incident." It remains to be seen if fans will ever know the true account. With new conflicting reports about AEW backstage, fans still have faith in the promotion.