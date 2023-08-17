58-year-old ECW legend addresses the possibility of coming out of retirement to face CM Punk at AEW All Out

ECW legend Sabu recently gave his thoughts on a match with CM Punk at AEW All Out in Chicago. This was in response to a fan who gave the idea while replying to a tweet.

Sabu was last seen in AEW at Double or Nothing 2023, when he appeared alongside Adam Cole and Roderick Strong during Cole's unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho, with the JAS looming in the background. His last match was back in 2020 before he announced his retirement from wrestling in November 2021.

On Twitter, a fan wrote that CM Punk vs. Sabu is the match they would love to see happen at All Out in Chicago, Illinois. They claimed that through this match, the Straight Edge Superstar would finally learn his lesson, potentially alluding to recent reports surfacing that Punk had issues with several superstars on the AEW roster.

The 58-year-old had this to say about the idea.

"Lol , learn his lesson by Stretching me? Lol."

Expand Tweet

Sabu's previous comments on CM Punk's return to wrestling

ECW legend Sabu previously gave his thoughts on the return of the Second City Saint to wrestling following his first AEW appearance back in 2021.

The duo previously worked for similar promotions such as ECW, WWE, and TNA. Back when they were in TNA, Sabu got involved and broke up a physical altercation featuring Punk.

While in an interview with PTM’s Vinny Vegas, the ECW legend talked about the pull Punk had and how he had the ability to bring the spotlight back to pro wrestling. He also complimented him and how he was a good worker.

"Oh, it's good [On CM Punk returning to pro wrestling]. It's good anything that would bring spotlight back on wrestling again. He's a good worker, and I like him. When I was in WWE, I rode with him. He picked me up from the airport first time. Anyways, I think he is good for business," Sabu said.

It is very unbelievable to think that a lot of the stars in the industry have been going for decades, and some are still active to this day. Sabu has already seen retirement, but the "Real" world champion is still going despite his long stints in the industry already.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's latest wrestling stint? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here