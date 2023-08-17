WWE veteran speculates how he would have handled the drama between CM Punk and The Elite

CM Punk and The Elite have been at the center of many publicized issues in AEW since September last year. Many have criticized Tony Khan's alleged handling of the situation, and Jim Cornette believes he should be more aggressive.

Khan's reaction during CM Punk's post All Out media scrum not only resulted in many memes, but fans lost faith in how he handles issues. Shortly after the "Brawl Out Incident," rumors of other altercations began to come to light, leading many to believe that the locker room was unruly.

In light of all the recent drama, on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained how he would have handled it all if he were Tony Khan.

"If I was Tony Khan, and I’ve said this before, and I will say it again; I would get everybody together and I’d go 'Yep, I think the biggest money match that we can put on is CM Punk and FTR against [Hangman Page] and the [Young Bucks] or Kenny and the [Bucks], and that’s what we’re gonna be doing at the pay-per-view at the end of the year, and here’s how we’re gonna get there."

Cornette continued:

"And is everybody on board with that? Tell me now, so we can help you carry your s**t to the car, and you can figure out somebody to call to get booked in the future because you’re f**king fired. I’m paying all of you millions of dollars and you’re gonna do the s**t you’re supposed to do."

Jim Cornette believes AEW's legal team is compromised and are biased in barring CM Punk's close friend, Ace Steel

Amongst all those involved in the "Brawl Out Incident," Ace Steel was the only one fired. Since then, he's been rehired by the promotion, but according to a recent report, he's still banned from being backstage, and will not tour with the promotion.

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette boldly speculated that the legal teams had created a false narrative about Steel's backstage ban.

"And they get mad because the various legal staff at that company are all under the sway or under something of the talent. They make up reasons why Ace is not able to be there, because everybody’s scared of him."

It remains to be seen if CM Punk can eventually influence Tony Khan to give Ace Steel his old role back. Despite his current situation, it's surprising that the star has been welcomed back into the promotion, which could indicate CM Punk's backstage influence.