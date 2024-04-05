2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion looking incredibly jacked at 52 years old [Photo]

A two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion offered a peek at his incredibly jacked physique at 52 years of age. The star in question is Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

The World's Largest Athlete made a name for himself as an unmatched in-ring competitor in WCW and WWE. He spent most of his time in the Stamford-based promotion, forging a legendary career with multiple world championship runs.

In a surprising move, Wight left WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling on February 24, 2021, where he has served as a commentator and a wrestler. The Giant has not been seen on AEW television since being decimated by Powerhouse Hobbs during an eight-man Street Fight on the November 15, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Despite his hiatus, the former World Heavyweight Champion has revealed on social media that he is taking good care of his body. Taking to Instagram, Paul Wight shared a presumably post-workout photograph of himself.

"Another good one in the books. I’d do a video but I’m too blown up to talk. 💪😎❤️, " wrote Paul Wight.

WWE legend Paul Wight claimed that the move to AEW was the "single greatest thing" that happened to him

Paul Wight shocked fans when he made his AEW debut in 2021. The 52-year-old veteran recently voiced his gratitude for the opportunities he has received in the Tony Khan-led company.

In an interview with Jack Curry of The Yes Network, Wight said:

“It’s been fantastic. I was blessed to work for a big company for a lot of years all over the world. Now at my stage of the game, to find myself useful in a company that allows me to spread a lot of my knowledge to the younger talent, get a chance to get on the microphone every now and then and enhance them, help their characters along, and then get in the ring and mix it up. It’s probably the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m blessed, grateful, and thankful for the fans that still like to see me do my thing," he said.

The last time he was spotted in action, Wight reunited with his former WWE tag team partner Chris Jericho. The duo teamed with Mike Bailey to defeat Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer on Night 4 of the 2024 Jericho Cruise in January.

