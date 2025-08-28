2 WWE Legends Set to Make History At AEW All Out; This Has Never Happened Before

AEW All Out is set to be the next big pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling, following a spectacular Forbidden Door event. The show will take place at the iconic Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on September 20, 2025. While the show will feature some big matches, two WWE legends are set to make history of their own.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will team up to take on FTR in a tag team match at All Out next month. The legendary duo had an emotional reunion last month, which led them to compete in a match against Kip Sabian and Killswitch at Forbidden Door. Following a huge win, the former WWE stars challenged FTR for a match this week on Dynamite.What is interesting about this match is that despite having illustrious careers in professional wrestling, Copeland and Cage have never competed as a tag team on a pay-per-view in Canada. Their clash with FTR at AEW All Out will mark their first-ever tag team match together on Canadian soil.However, Copeland and Cage shared the ring in Canada before, back in 1998. At WWE’s Rock Bottom: In Your House, Edge, Christian, and Gangrel, collectively known as The Brood, faced The J.O.B. Squad in a six-man tag team match. That said, their showdown with FTR at All Out 2025 will be the first time Copeland and Christian team up exclusively as a duo on Canadian soil.Adam Copeland &amp; Christian Cage delivered a stern warning to FTR ahead of AEW All OutAdam Copeland and Christian Cage have been on a roll in All Elite Wrestling as of late. Since they reunited on Dynamite, they have been taking out their common enemies day by day, and their next target is FTR. This week on Dynamite, the former WWE stars delivered a bold warning to the tag team ahead of their clash.In a ruthless promo, Copeland said that at AEW All Out, he will take his revenge on FTR for their actions. The Rated-R Superstar even claimed that he is planning to put an end to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in his home country next month.“All Out. September 20th. Toronto. For the first time ever: Cope &amp; Cage versus FTR. It’s time I take my pound of flesh. You’re dead men,” Copeland said. [H/T: allelitewrestling.com]With that said, it will be interesting to see if the iconic WWE duo would be able to take down one of the most successful tag teams of all time, FTR, with their home country advantage next month at AEW All Out.