2 WWE legends retire; AEW star Wardlow reacts

The former AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow reacted to the retirement of two WWE Hall of Famers at a recent event. The legends wrestled one of their greatest rivals in their last match.

At TNA Bound for Glory 2025, WWE legends Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray) and D-Von Dudley competed in one last match against The Hardy Boyz in a tables encounter. Matt and Jeff Hardy defended both the TNA and NXT Tag Team titles in the match as well. After a great bout filled with nostalgia, The Hardys defeated The Dudleyz to retain their titles.

After the match, Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley also handed their boots to Matt and Jeff Hardy to signify their retirement after nearly 30 years of their run as a tag team. It was a great moment as both the legendary tag teams showed respect after wrestling each other one final time.

The former 3-time AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow also reacted to the WWE Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz' retirement. Mr. Mayhem thanked both The Dudleyz and The Hardyz after their match at TNA Bound for Glory:

"Thank you Hardyz, thank you Dudleyz 🙏🏽 @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon"

WWE will not take Wardlow, according to a veteran

Wardlow wrestled his last match in AEW back in March 2024 before being sidelined due to injury. He made a return at Forbidden Door 2025 as a Don Callis Family member, but is now out of action due to injury yet again.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that WWE will not take Wardlow to NXT now because the ship has sailed:

"He's practically forgotten about. He comes back and hurts himself again, and now, by the time he gets back in the ring, he's going to be almost 40, even closer. They're not going to take him now over there in NXT, if he got the itch to go. So, I think the ship has sailed," said Cornette.

Fans will have to wait and see when Wardlow will be back on TV.

