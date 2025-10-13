2 WWE legends are now retired. They have handed over their boots and bid farewell to their fans. The Dudley Boys say goodbye to wrestling after their match against the Hardy Boys for the WWE NXT Tag Team and the TNA World Championships It was expected heading into the match that it was going to be the last match for at least D-Von Dudley. However, both stars have now chosen to retire. After a hard-hitting match against two of their biggest rivals in the form of the Hardy Boys, they finally ended their careers in the ring. It was a Tables Match for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles as well as the TNA World Tag Team Titles. All four stars brought back history and it looked like they had turned back time, going all out one last time. In a moment that defied time, Jeff Hardy even hit a Swanton Bomb on D-Von Dudley through a table. That was not all though, as after the match ended and the Hardy Boys won, they hugged.their opponents. The Dudleys then took off their boots, and handed them over to the Hardys in a symbolic gesture letting them know that they were finally retiring. The Hardys were stunned and sad, and the rivals embraced one last time. The Hardy Boys and The Dudley Boys defined each others' careers across their careersBe it WWE or TNA, the four legends found themselves tied together. Competing against each other in the first match that broke them out and made them household names back in the early 2000s, they have now competed in a match that saw two of them retiring. As bittersweet as it may be, the farewell came at the perfect time as the Hardys are meanwhile experiencing a resurgent year, winning title after title. The match only adds to the legacy of what this year has been for the team.