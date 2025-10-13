  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bound for Glory
  • BREAKING: 2 Legends Retire After Final WWE Title Match Against Hardy Boys; Hand Over Their Boots

BREAKING: 2 Legends Retire After Final WWE Title Match Against Hardy Boys; Hand Over Their Boots

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:37 GMT
The stars handed over their boots (Credit: TNA on X)
The stars handed over their boots (Credit: TNA on X)

2 WWE legends are now retired. They have handed over their boots and bid farewell to their fans.

Ad

The Dudley Boys say goodbye to wrestling after their match against the Hardy Boys for the WWE NXT Tag Team and the TNA World Championships

It was expected heading into the match that it was going to be the last match for at least D-Von Dudley. However, both stars have now chosen to retire. After a hard-hitting match against two of their biggest rivals in the form of the Hardy Boys, they finally ended their careers in the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was a Tables Match for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles as well as the TNA World Tag Team Titles. All four stars brought back history and it looked like they had turned back time, going all out one last time. In a moment that defied time, Jeff Hardy even hit a Swanton Bomb on D-Von Dudley through a table.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

That was not all though, as after the match ended and the Hardy Boys won, they hugged.their opponents. The Dudleys then took off their boots, and handed them over to the Hardys in a symbolic gesture letting them know that they were finally retiring. The Hardys were stunned and sad, and the rivals embraced one last time.

Ad
Ad

The Hardy Boys and The Dudley Boys defined each others' careers across their careers

Be it WWE or TNA, the four legends found themselves tied together. Competing against each other in the first match that broke them out and made them household names back in the early 2000s, they have now competed in a match that saw two of them retiring.

Ad

As bittersweet as it may be, the farewell came at the perfect time as the Hardys are meanwhile experiencing a resurgent year, winning title after title.

The match only adds to the legacy of what this year has been for the team.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications