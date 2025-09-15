"They're not going to take him" - Jim Cornette firmly believes WWE will never hire top AEW star after latest injury

Jim Cornette has recently spoken about a major AEW star and their future in the industry, amidst their injury. He believed that there was no longer a window for them to join WWE.

Wardlow has been the talk of the town as of late, as he made his long-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion three weeks ago at Forbidden Door. It was reported that he sustained a torn pectoral muscle just days after his return. This is unfortunate, as he had been on hiatus for more than a year.

Jim Cornette addressed this during the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast. He mentioned that due to his recent injury, he'll miss action, and that does not bode well for him, as he is about to reach a point where his age will become a factor in his time in the industry. He mentioned how this now rules out the possibility of him making a move to WWE NXT.

"He's practically forgotten about. He comes back and hurts himself again, and now, by the time he gets back in the ring, he's going to be almost 40, even closer. They're not going to take him now over there in NXT, if he got the itch to go. So I think the ship has sailed." [6:15-6:40]

Wardlow was replaced by a top AEW star due to his injury

Wardlow made an impactful return to AEW, as he took out both Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana during his first night back. However, with his injury, this has reportedly forced some changes within the company.

Fightful Select reported that Mr. Mayhem was set to be the one to challenge 'Hangman' Adam Page for the world title at All Out. However, due to the situation, they had to quickly pivot to Kyle Fletcher.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists One of the top matches planned for AEW All Out was to be Wardlow challenging Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Men’s World Championship. Kyle Fletcher was made as an audible after Wardlow sustained an injury. - @FightfulSelect

This is truly unfortunate as it seems like Wardlow was going to get his major push in AEW that everyone has been clamoring for. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to pick up where he left off once he returns.

Please give credit to Cornette's Drive-Thru and give us an H/T when getting quotes from the first half of the article.

