21-year wrestling veteran thanks Saraya for helping him in AEW: "I love you and will forever be thankful for what you have done for me"

A pro wrestling veteran who has been on the scene since 2002 finally made his debut in a major promotion, AEW. After his debut, the veteran couldn't help but express his gratitude towards Saraya for her continued support throughout.

The 21-year wrestling veteran in question is Zak Knight (aka Zak Zodiac). Zak is the brother of the former WWE Divas champion, Saraya (fka Paige). Knight made his wrestling debut on the UK scene back in 2002 when he was only 10 years old. Recently, Zak made his big move to the U.S. and will endure his career in the States.

This past week, in a non-televised bonus match before Dynamite, Zak Knight made his AEW debut by defeating Peter Avalon in Oklahoma. Following the debut, the All Elite star, Saraya, expressed her joy for her brother's big move and acknowledged the crowd in Oklahoma applauding him for his in-ring work.

Meanwhile, Zak Knight also reacted to her sister's wishes by thanking her for continued support and manifested his excitement about what's next on Twitter:

"I couldn’t have done this without you @Saraya! I love you and will forever be thankful for what you have done for me ❤️ ITS FINALLY TIME 🔥👊🏼"

Expand Tweet

Zak Knight thanks AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for the opportunity

Zak Knight has been receiving great responses from the fans and the wrestling world following his AEW in-ring debut. He took the opportunity to acknowledge the love and support while also thanking Tony Khan for the wonderful opportunity:

"The response to my debut match for @ringofhonor/ @AEW is overwhelming! Thank you for the love and support! @TonyKhan thank you for the opportunity and believing in me!! 2024 is the year of the zodiac! It’s time 🔥👊🏼"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, this is just the beginning of Zak Knight's mainstream wrestling career, and only time will tell when fans will get to see him wrestling on live TV and how he fares going forward.