23-year-old AEW star shares conversation with Jay Briscoe following impressive Jon Moxley match

The wrestling world was saddened by the loss of 21-year wrestling veteran Jay Briscoe. AEW star Darius Martin recently shared a conversation he had with the late star. Following his match against Jon Moxley, Martin conversed with the multi-time ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Jay Briscoe has been a part of Ring of Honor since 2002. He won the tag team titles a whopping 13 times along with his brother Mark Briscoe. They have also wrestled all around the world. The Briscoe Brothers have held the tag team titles in NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and many more. Jay is also a two-time ROH World Champion.

Upon hearing the tragic news, AEW star Darius Martin shared a tweet reminiscing upon the one time he texted the former ROH World Champion.

Martin had mentioned that he and his brother Dante Martin were eager to wrestle the Briscoe Brothers. Jay replied to it by agreeing to the two teams squaring up one day.

"I didn’t know Jay very well but the few times we’ve interacted he’s always been crazy supportive of Dante and I. I came to the back after the match with Mox/Danielson a couple weeks ago and saw this message. What a match that would’ve been. #Top5DeadOrAlive," Darius Martin tweeted.

Medical update on Jay Briscoe's daughters following the car accident

The cause of death of Jay Briscoe's passing was a fatal car accident. Briscoe was not the only one inside the car, his two daughters were in it as well. Friends of the Pugh family went on Facebook Live and shared an update on both daughters' conditions.

They mentioned that Gracie underwent surgery and is getting more stable. They also revealed that she was not feeling her legs at first but is now more stable and can feel her thighs, but there is not much movement.

Her sister, Jayleigh, suffered several fractures but no permanent damage and is also stable. Due to fractures in her spine, she will need to be wearing a back brace for the next 12 weeks.

The friends also started a fundraiser to support the family. If you wish to donate, kindly click the link in the tweet below.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole also paid homage to the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion.

