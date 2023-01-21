Michael Cole remembers Jay Briscoe and his family on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world is mourning the death of 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole paid his respects to the Briscoe family on behalf of all of WWE.

On Tuesday night, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that Jay Briscoe had passed away. Following that, it was later reported that the cause of death was a fatal car accident.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Jay's two daughters, Jayleigh and Gracie Pugh, were also in the car. Friends of the Pugh family took to Facebook Live to share updates on the girls. They mentioned that both are stable, but Jayleigh has suffered multiple fractures and will need to be wearing a back brace for 12 weeks. Gracie, on the other hand, underwent surgery and is becoming more stable.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with the tag team title tournament. The opening match was between the Viking Raiders and the team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

As the match kicked off, Michael Cole addressed the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. He mentioned the achievements of Jay and his Mark Briscoe in the business and sent out condolences to the family.

The Viking Raiders also paid respect to Jay by wearing armbands with 'Dem Boys' stitched on them.

