24-year old AEW star notes real reason for leaving popular faction to work with Chris Jericho

AEW star Anna Jay disclosed the real reason behind her departure from a popular faction to work with current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

Jay was a long-time member of The Dark Order, starting on June 17, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. Two years later, she unexpectedly turned heel at Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 20, 2022, during the barbed wire-everywhere match between Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

In the event, The Queen Slayer betrayed Ruby Soho in favor of a "TayJay" reunion with Tay Conti. The 24-year-old then helped the Jericho Appreciation Society members get out of being suspended in the shark cage.

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Jay clarified that The Dark Order will always have a special place in her wrestling career. However, she revealed that she couldn't resist the opportunity to work with a legend like Jericho.

"Well, I’ll start off by saying I’ll love my Dark Order guys, but it’s kind of one of those things where I could never turn down an opportunity to work with someone like Chris Jericho. He’s someone who’s probably the most talented person I know in the wrestling business, so to work with him is really an honor and something I never thought I would be able to do," Jay said.

The Queen Slayer added that having to team-up with Conti once again also motivated her to join The Wizard's group.

"So that’s the main reason, I would say, and also to be able to tag with Tay again, to have TayJay still be in the ring, so I think those are the main reasons. But yeah, Chris Jericho is great, and I’m so happy that I get to work with him," she added. [H/T Fightful]

Upon joining JAS, the young AEW star tweaked her name to "Anna Jay A.S." to fit in with the group. She even developed a tendency to put people into her "Queen Slayer" submission after being slightly provoked.

AEW star Anna Jay has been on a roll since joining The Jericho Appreciation Society

Following her move to JAS, Anna Jay A.S. managed to accumulate consecutive victories in her AEW matches, whether on television or YouTube (Dark and Dark: Elevation).

On the July 29th episode of Rampage, The Queen Slayer ousted Ruby Soho in her first match since turning on the latter at Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2.

Months later, TayJay A.S. (Anna Jay and Tay Conti) defeated the duo of Madison Rayne and Skye Blue on October 7 in the same show.

Jay's only loss since becoming a JAS member came at the hands of former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose on the October 14th Rampage in Toronto, Canada.

What are your thoughts on Anna Jay's move to Chris Jericho's Jericho Appreciation Society? Sound off in the comments section below.

