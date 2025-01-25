26-year-old claims to be the face of AEW; takes a dig at Toni Storm

Former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm continues to fascinate wrestling fans with her ever-evolving and much-acclaimed performance in the company's recent programming. However, according to Mariah May, it is The Glamour who can make the claim of being the "face" of the Tony Khan-led promotion, and not her former mentor.

All Elite Wrestling booked one of its most successful long-term storylines till date with Toni Storm and Mariah May following the latter's debut as The Timeless One's fan. The Glamour earned the then-Women World Champion's trust, only to betray her right after winning the 2024 Owen Hart Cup.

May dethroned Storm at All In: London last year, and held on to the title through the end of 2024, retaining it against Mina Shirakawa at Dynamite: Winter is Coming. She received an unpleasant surprise after the match with the return of Toni Storm, interestingly portraying her debut All Elite persona. Storm's on-screen character displays no knowledge of her AEW run so far, although she did win the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, gaining the opportunity to challenge for Mariah May's World Championship at Grand Slam Australia.

Trending

However, the 26-year-old title-holder is evidently not intimidated much by Storm. Addressing the breakdown of her close friendship with the former WWE Superstar during a recent interview on Going Ringside, May said:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"This (AEW Women's World Title) is what happened. You know, there can only be one at the top. And I think I am the face of AEW, not Toni Storm." - said May. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Notably, on Collision: Maximum Carnage, Storm stated her wish to "introduce" herself to May this week.

Mariah May has called out a former AEW Women's Champion

With successful title defenses against peers like Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, Mina Shirakawa and Thunder Rosa, Mariah May has solidified her place at the top of her division. During the same interview mentioned above, The Fighting Princess threw out a challenge to another former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. May seemingly called her out to a match at Collision: Homecoming:

“Britt Baker, anytime, any place - still anytime, any place,” May said. “Well, what about Daily’s Place, Britt? Why don’t you come tomorrow and wrestle me? I would love to wrestle her. I was supposed to wrestle her, and then I think she, you know, sat on some dental floss or something and didn’t show up. So if she wants to, I’m right here.” [H/T: Ringside News]

However, The DMD's on-screen status is currently up in the air in light of several recent reports that have emerged regarding her future in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback