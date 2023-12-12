A wrestling veteran shed light on why the current AEW TNT champion, Christian Cage, never truly reached the pinnacle during his long career in the WWE despite his potential and abilities.

There is nothing new that can be said to appreciate Christian Cage that hasn't already been said. He is probably doing the best work of his entire career in his ongoing AEW run, even at the age of nearly 50 years old. The veteran has been receiving high praise from the entire wrestling community for his amazing heel work.

However, many would argue that Christian was not utilized fully during his WWE career despite the potential. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo explained why Christian was never the top guy in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking exclusively on the recent episode of The Final Showdown on Sportskeeda:

"If somebody doesn't make it to the pinnacle that you are talking about, there's always a reason, and obviously with Christian Cage it's not his work, it's not his mic work, obviously it's not that. So it's got to be something else, I'm just telling you from a professional point of view that was my experience in working with him."

Russo further added:

"But like I said things like that don't affect me but the WWE is vindictive bro, that is what they do. I would get hot at Christian because bro, there's only so many minutes in a day, we gotta get things done bro let's go but I would never punish him for that." [5:40-6:28]

Christian Cage recently defeated the WWE Hall of Famer

On AEW Dynamite last week, Christian Cage defended his TNT title against his real-life best friend, Adam "Edge" Copeland. It was the culmination of a personal feud between the two, which had been going on for the past few months ever since the Rated "R" Superstar's All Elite debut.

The bout had a shocking conclusion as Nick Wayne's mother interfered and in spite of everything Christian did to her, she helped The Patriarch, which allowed him to defeat Copeland.

Meanwhile, the ending implies that the feud is far from over between the two, and only time will tell how the story progresses going forward.

If you use any quotes from the above transcription, please make sure to mention 'H/T Sportskeeda' and also embed the YouTube video.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.