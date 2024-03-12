268 lb AEW star possibly has backstage heat in Tony Khan's promotion, speculates Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan has claimed that an AEW star is not getting the desired push due to backstage heat.

The star in question is Brian Cage. The 40-year-old made his All-Elite debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2020. Before that, Cage was best known for his time in Impact Wrestling (now TNA). The veteran wrestler also worked with WWE in the late 2000s as part of the promotion's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling.

While Cage made a promising start to his AEW career, his run until now has been underwhelming.

Despite being a member of The Mogul Embassy faction, Brian has lost most of his major matches lately. The 40-year-old got choked out in the middle of the ring by Hook on Dynamite last week.

Former WCW star Konnan touched on Brian's recent booking, adding that the latter deserved better. Speaking on his Keepin It 100 Official, the veteran claimed that Cage is not being pushed due to backstage heat:

"He must have some sort of heat; how could you not like him? He is a likeable person; he's as professional as the guys I've ever met; he's unselfish; and all you do is bury them? Bro, they choked them out in the middle too. [...] Why [are] you beating this guy? This guy's money, so he must have some sort of heat,'' said Konnan.

Konnan compares an AEW star to Pentagon Jr.

As mentioned earlier, Brian Cage is currently on a losing streak in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Konnan pointed out the same while comparing the talented wrestler to Pentagon Jr.

"You know what I'm saying? At first, they weren't using him, and now he loses to everybody. He's like Pentagon; Pentagon beats everybody except the top guys; Cage loses to every guy, including the mid-carders and scrubs." [8:30-9:53]

It will be interesting to see how AEW Creative presents Brian Cage in the coming weeks.

