29-year old star claims Jon Moxley recently ranted about WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, pitches match with the AEW veteran

An enthusiastic pro-wrestler is apparently trying to will a match with Jon Moxley into existence. In a recent interaction, he also recalled the former WWE Superstar ranting about Seth Rollins.

Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Rollins have a storied history, having been members of the iconic 'Shield' faction alongside Roman Reigns. While The Tribal Chief and the Visionary are still in WWE, Moxley has found success in AEW.

A pro-wrestler previously trained by Seth Rollins, 1 Called Manders, recently recalled a conversation with the Blackpool Combat Club member. Apparently, Moxley had jokingly ranted about his former ally.

"After the show, Mox kind of took a liking to me. I don't know why, but he started asking questions. I've met him before at Black & Brave. He probably doesn't know that. I told him the backstory and he was like, 'Oh shit, you're a Tyler Black [Seth Rollins] kid.' Then he went on this whole rant about him and [Rollins] on the Indies and FCW. I was texting Rollins about it," said Manders. (H/T Fightful)

Manders also talked about wanting a match against Jon Moxley. Despite missing out on opportunities to do that, he believes that the bout will happen someday in the future.

Jon Moxley has recently received criticism from a WWE veteran

While stars like 1 called Manders certainly look up to Moxley, Jim Cornette has a less pleasant view of him.

Speaking in an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager had the following to say:

"I'd say okay then let's go cover this and let's shoot it if you don't win we won't tell anybody but if you do win we'll put it on TV. But if he didn't even tell Tony that he was gonna do it, if I was Tony and perish the f*cking thought, I'd fine his a** for taking a risk for something that did absolutely no good for my television program while he's paying him a million dollars a year or whatever." [8:01 - 8:32]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Moxley in AEW.

