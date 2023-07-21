Jon Moxley should be fined for his recent actions, says WWE veteran Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently took a shot at AEW star Jon Moxley's action on Dynamite.

Cornette heavily criticized Moxley for taking risks that have no positive impact on AEW television. The former AEW World Champion along with the Blackpool Combat Club lost to The Golden Elite this past week on AEW Dynamite's special Blood & Guts episode.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, The veteran took some shots at Jon Moxley.

"I'd say okay then let's go cover this and let's shoot it if you don't win we won't tell anybody but if you do win we'll put it on TV. But if he didn't even tell Tony that he was gonna do it, If I was Tony and perish the f*cking thought, I'd fine his a** for taking a risk for something that did absolutely no good for my television program while he's paying him a million dollars a year or whatever." [8:01-8:32]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette predicts top AEW star could turn heel soon

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently gave a prediction about former WWE star Adam Cole turning heel for the first time in a year.

Adam Cole has been teaming up with AEW World Champion MJF. The two men have become good friends in recent weeks after having some issues at the start of their relationship.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, The WWE veteran said how he believes that turning Adam Cole heel is the only good option to make the storyline even better.

"These are entertaining, because most of the show's not and MJF is on it. But they're obviously phony, and I'm not sure that the World Champion should be doing obviously phony comedy. Here's the thing, we now know that Adam Cole will end up turning heel and joining MJF in some kind of loose alliance or friendship or whatever, if not a tag team, because the alternative is MJF would have to turn full-fledge babyface through this thing which is insane. Or he'll have to turn on Adam Cole which would make Adam Cole look like the biggest sucker of f**king gullible babyface ever in history." [From 00:14 to 01:00]

Are you enjoying the tag team of Adam Cole and MJF? Let us know in the comments below.

