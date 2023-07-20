WWE legend unhappy with Kota Ibushi's antics after AEW Blood and Guts? Analyzing attention-grabbing tweet

Kota Ibushi recently made his AEW debut at Blood and Guts 2023 as the final member of The Golden Elite, joining Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks. While many fans were excited about Ibushi's first outing in the Jacksonville-based promotion, former WWE personality Jim Cornette disapproved of some of his actions after the show.

Kenny Omega, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi defeated the Blackpool Combat Club in a Blood and Guts match on Wednesday. The Japanese star scattered thumbtacks in the ring to celebrate the win and slammed his back on it. Some thought the move was quite entertaining, but Cornette thought otherwise.

In a rage-filled tweet, Jim Cornette called Ibushi a "pretend play rassler." He further criticized the Japanese icon's decision to take the abovementioned high-risk bump.

"This is the pretend play rassler all the AEW fans were salivating over? Another clown whose biggest fan is himself? Another garbage wrestler who falls into sharp s**t? What a talent!"

Jim Cornette was part of WWE between 1993 and 2005. He donned many hats during his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, including being a ringside manager, color commentator, and faction leader.

Jim Cornette was seemingly critical of Kota Ibushi before AEW Blood and Guts as well

Images from the recently concluded AEW Bloods and Guts match

During a previous episode of Dynamite before the 2023 Blood and Guts match, it was announced that one of The Elite's long-time allies would join them for the high-profile bout.

Unlike many wrestling fans, Cornette did not react warmly to the announcement. The former WWE manager sarcastically praised All Elite Wrestling for having "another Hall of Famer" join the roster. He was seemingly not impressed with having Kota Ibushi in the mix.

Did Kota Ibushi consider signing with WWE before AEW Blood and Guts?

Since Triple H became WWE's head of creative last year, he has signed and brought back multiple stars. After Kota Ibushi's contract with NJPW ended on February 1, 2023, fans believed he would return to WWE, but that was never the case.

The 41-year-old briefly wrestled for WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic. He reached the semi-finals of the tournament before being eliminated by TJ Perkins. However, he never signed a full-time deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

As per a report by GiveMeSport, Ibushi was not interested in signing a full-time contract with a promotion. The report also mentioned he was not interested in joining AEW, but the situation might have changed in recent weeks.

It's unknown if Ibushi's recent AEW appearance will lead to him signing a full-time contract. Regardless he proved to be an exciting addition to the 2023 Blood and Guts match.