29-year-old star sends a three-word message after becoming Heavyweight Champion post AEW departure

The wrestling world took notice this week when a former AEW star dropped a sharp, three-word statement on his social media following a massive title win. KJ Orso (FKA Fuego Del Sol) shed his luchador identity in 2025 after unmasking himself at GCW Spring Break 9.

What followed was a complete reinvention into The Silver Tongued Savant, a grittier and more dangerous version of the wrestler. That transformation reached a milestone recently when Orso defeated Moonshine Mantell to capture the 3XW Heavyweight Championship.

Hours after his win, the 29-year-old responded to a fan on X who posted a video of his win on social media with a three-word message:

"I TOLD YOU!" Orso posted on X.

During his AEW tenure, Orso expressed his frustration at being overlooked on numerous occasions before leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion for good in 2023. With this latest victory, he’s making good on a promise made when he first unmasked: to become someone wrestling fans can’t ignore.

While it remains to be seen how KJ Orso’s career progresses after this vital win, one thing’s for sure: the wrestling world is now paying full attention to The Silver Tongued Savant.

KJ Orso shares honest reason for leaving AEW

KJ Orso, formerly known as Fuego Del Sol, left AEW in 2023, but not in the best way possible. Despite being a constant presence for three years, his exit came quietly after his contract wasn’t renewed.

Responding to a fan on X last year, Orso revealed that he simply did not win the right guy over, referencing AEW President Tony Khan. Although he didn’t take any names, the implication was clear. Orso then added that he enjoyed his time there, keeping it respectful.

"My contract expired. I never fully won the right guy over. All good though. Enjoyed my time there. Looking forward to proving a lot of people wrong," said Orso on X.

Now competing under his real identity and fresh off a major title win in 3XW, The Silver Tongued Savant is as confident as ever and looking ahead to what comes next.

