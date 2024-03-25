Former WWE talent suggests he "never fully won" Tony Khan over before AEW departure

Former WWE talent Fuego Del Sol recently shared the reason for his AEW departure, and he hinted that he allegedly couldn't win Tony Khan over during his time in the latter's company.

Sol was in AEW for three years (from 2020 to 2023) before he left the promotion in June last year. Before that, he was wrestling in the independent circuits. He also wrestled for WWE (under the ring name KJ Orso) on the January 6, 2020, edition of Monday Night Raw, where he lost to Eric Rowan.

A wrestling fan on X/Twitter asked the 28-year-old wrestler the reason for his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He replied to the tweet by saying:

"My contract expired. I never fully won the right guy over. All good though. Enjoyed my time there. Looking forward to proving a lot of people wrong."

While the star did not name-drop Khan, "the right guy" to win over in AEW is usually the company's president.

EC3 says AEW fans won't miss Darby Allin

Darby Allin sustained an injury at Dynamite: Big Business while fighting against his opponent, Jay White. It was reported that his injury would put him on the shelf for a couple of months.

Addressing the injury, the former WWE star said that the fans will not miss the face-painted star on AEW TV much. He said:

"I think the show would go on. And I think he [Darby Allin] would get a very good reaction upon return. They will be happy to see him again. But then, that would quickly return to the status quo, because there is no evolution of character, style, or work. They might start the chants maybe four months into this, we got two months to go, vignettes started airing, hyping it up, and maybe this is a new version..."

Allin main evented the Revolution PPV alongside his tag team partner Sting and successfully defended the Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

