Former WWE star claims AEW and fans won't miss Darby Allin (Exclusive)

AEW Revolution was one of the biggest pay-per-view of the company. Sting, alongside Darby Allin, main evented the show, where they defended their Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

The event was built around The Icon's retirement match, and the bout delivered as it featured some unbelievable spots, one of which saw Darby Allin land through plated glass off a 20-foot ladder, which got everyone talking. The young star recently got injured, and while Darby Allin is popular among fans, Vince Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone, and former WWE star EC3 said the fans won't miss the former TNT Champion while he recovers from his injury.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said:

"I think the show would go on. And I think he [Darby Allin] would get a very good reaction upon return, they will be happy to see him again, but then, that would quickly return to Status Quo because there is no evolution of character, style, or work. They might start the chants maybe four months into this, we got two months to go, vignettes started airing, hyping it up, and maybe this is a new version...," he said. [From 10:17 to 11:55]

Some wrestlers are the face of the franchise and are pretty valuable when it comes to drawing the audience. However, EC3 doesn't think Allin is indispensable even with all the violent spots.

Darby Allin is expected to be out of action for two months

Allin has been through some violent spots this month, and unfortunately, he got injured during his recent match at AEW: Big Business with Jay White. The 31-year-old star suffered a foot injury.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion was supposed to climb Mount Everest later this year, but unfortunately, he has to postpone his plans due to injury. Dave Meltzer reports that Allin could be on the shelf for over two months.

"Depending on the severity and need or surgery, a broken foot can be two months without surgery and luck," he said.

This is certainly bad news for Darby Allin, but fans are waiting for the former AEW Tag Team Champion to return to the ring and for some more big matches that will feature him.

