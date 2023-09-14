"2x pls"- WWE veteran Bully Ray wants a specific AEW merch shirt

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has stated before that he is a fan of this top AEW star and recently asked for her merchandise on Twitter.

The star in question is none other than Toni Storm. Storm is also the first woman to capture the AEW Women's title two times.

In a recent tweet on Twitter, Bully Ray asks for two pieces of Toni Storm's new shirt.

WWE veteran Bully Ray believes that top NXT star maybe the next Trish Stratus

ECW legend Bully Ray recently talked about the match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton and stated that Stratton may be the second coming of Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus is one of the greatest women stars in the history of the Stamford-based promotion and just finished up her recent run with the company after her rivalry with Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch successfully captured the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffanny Stratton on the latest episode of NXT and speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Stratton and stated that she may be the second coming of Trish Stratus.

"Might I say, and I'm going out on a limb here, and it's a strong limb, not as strong to hold (Tommy) Dreamer up, obviously, but nevertheless, I think Tiffany Stratton has the potential to be the next Trish Stratus for the WWE. And I can tell you personally, by being in the ring with Trish and working with Trish, seeing Trish from day one, how much she improved every single week and became one of the biggest names in all of women's wrestling for the WWE if not all of women's wrestling period." [3:00 - 4:00]

