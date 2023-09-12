"It wouldn't be too fair" - Former WWE Superstar explains why she didn't win a title upon AEW debut

A former WWE Superstar recently said she wasn't ready to be the AEW Women's Champion upon her debut in the company last year. The star in question is none other than Saraya (fka Paige).

Saraya made her AEW debut in September 2022 at Grand Slam but wasn't cleared to compete then. She eventually made her in-ring debut in November 2022 at Full Gear against Britt Baker.

Saraya reached the top of AEW’s women’s division when she captured the AEW Women’s Championship at All In. In front of her home crowd and with her family watching at ringside, The Outcast member defeated Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker in a four-way bout for the gold.

In an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya said she didn't feel ready to be a champion when she arrived at AEW.

"I wasn't ready for that. Even now, there's conversation like, 'Is she ready? Is she not ready?' I couldn't give a sh*t about that, but a year ago I definitely was not ready. I don't think that would be very fair for anybody either if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I've been out for five plus years, and then all of a sudden, I'm just like, 'Okay, I can win a championship,' yeah, it wouldn't be too fair," Saraya said.

Furthermore, she said how fortunate she was to be in a major storyline alongside Britt Baker:

"I like the way I started," Saraya continued. "I like the slow build to it. I was very fortunate that I got to go in into a big storyline with Britt Baker. She is one of the top girls of the company, the first ever signing with AEW." (H/T - SEScoops)

Saraya was forced to spend five years out of the ring after suffering a severe neck injury while still part of WWE in late 2017.

Toni Storm accuses AEW star Saraya of being untrustworthy

Saraya won her first women's title in front of her hometown fans in England in the Wembley Stadium at All In.

However, Toni Storm, a fellow Outcast member, accused Saraya of being untrustworthy following her win.

“Listen, don't get me wrong. I am very happy for Saraya. Lord knows I am. But, she went completely off the script and completely forgot her part in my performance at All In and now I am stood here with no title, no friends, no nothing. Ruby, she left me out there and she hates me now. Can't trust her. Can't trust Saraya.”

It will be interesting to see if Storm gets her win this week on Dynamite, as it's a number-one contender match for Saraya’s title at Grand Slam.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's journey in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

